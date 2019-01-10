2017 Ford GT Auctions For $1.5 Million After Sitting Around For Two Years

The era of hassle-free Ford GT resales is coming, as the two-year prohibition on reselling the car is finally expiring on early models. But in addition to all of the V6 supercars preparing to come onto the secondhand market, we’re also about to see just how many people bought these things for no reason other than to let them sit around and make a profit when the clock expired two years later.

One of the first is this 2017 Ford GT Heritage Edition, honoring the automaker’s 1966 Le Mans win in a black body color and white decals. It appeared at the Las Vegas Barrett-Jackson event this month with an exposed carbon-fiber package, blue seat belts, and leather on the seats, auctioning for more than $1.5 million.

That’s compared to the mid-$400,000 starting price of the car, with its 647-horsepower V6 engine and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Image : Barrett-Jackson

Its buyer will take it home practically new since, in the two years of the car’s existence, it’s traveled less than 30 miles. If we’re assuming here, the most obvious idea is that the original buyer, Ford’s stringent owner application and selection process aside, took delivery and then let it sit until it could be sold. Any number of other things could’ve happened, but it’s rather normal to see wealthy folks buy cars and sell them many years later with painfully low mileage counts.



The catch with the current-generation Ford GT—why cars like this are just now selling with few miles, when they’re from 2017—is that when Ford selected its chosen buyers and allowed them to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on a vehicle it sold, the company made them agree to not resell the GTs for at least two years in order to prevent flippers and #brand #depreciation, or something. John Cena was one of the most visible buyers to get in trouble for an early resale in regards to the stipulation, but he wasn’t the only one.

Image : Barrett-Jackson

But now that two-year stipulations on the early end of this current-generation production run are expiring, we’ll probably start to see a whole lot more of this.

The era of the Ford GT resales is here, and it won’t be over anytime soon.

