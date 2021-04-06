Here's Who You Think Will Be The First To Mass Produce An EV Truck

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
Image: Rivian
Image: Rivian

The age of the electric truck is on us. They’re coming from Ford, Tesla, Rivian, GMC Hummer, Chevy, Bollinger etc. So if you’re going to be in the market for something with instant torque, your future looks bright. However, the ones that are coming are either a few years out, or we haven’t heard anything about them since they were announced (yes I’m talking about the Cybertruck). So it comes down to who’s going to be the first to get a foothold on the market. We asked readers who they think is coming first.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

No One Because They Cost Too Much

Suggested by: NEBcruiser

Suggested by: NEBcruiser

Rivian

Suggested by: Jalon P Niklaus

Suggested by: Jalon P Niklaus

Two Of The Big Three

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Skippy the McWaffle

No One Because Of The Chip Shortage

Suggested by: dolsh

Suggested by: dolsh

Rivian And GM But Not Tesla

Suggested by: PatBatemanc

Suggested by: PatBatemanc

GM And Lordstown In A Close Second

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: my goat ate my homework

Rivian Will Be First With Tesla Having The Volume

Suggested by: Scott

Suggested by: Scott

Hummer

Suggested by: SuburbanCowPoke

Suggested by: SuburbanCowPoke

Ford

Suggested by: 648732985422

Suggested by: 648732985422

Tesla Since They Can Handle The Volume

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Manwich - now Keto-Friendly

