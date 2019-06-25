Photo: BMW

The 2020 BMW 3 Series Touring wagon came out earlier this month and it looks Good, without a doubt. It also comes with a manual transmission, which is Great, and now you can slap a whole catalog’s worth of decorative M parts on it which I am 100 percent here for. I mean, not me personally. It does not sound like the car will be here for us, as in for sale in America, any time soon. But still.



BMW loves to put out a press release every time somebody over there comes up with a new dealer-installable decorative accessory, which I’m usually a sucker for, but since you opened this blog, I’m assuming, so are you.

Today we’ve got some wings, 18-inch wheels, gigantic brakes, carbon fiber interior pieces, ostentatious LED door projections, that little red line at the top of the steering wheel people seem to love now, and something called “Iconic Glow,” which is this shit:



Or as BMW puts it:

“A distinctive visual accentuation for the exterior is also provided by the M Performance front ornamental grille Iconic Glow: when the vehicle is opened and closed, it lights up the radiator grilles and front area in a unique manner.”

I’m on the fence about that one, but the rest of this setup looks fresh as brushing your teeth with Febreze. Also, check out these sexy tire bags!

There are a few powertrain options for the 3 Series wagon and the hot one right now is a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder rated to around 374 horsepower. That’s supposed to be enough to carry BMW’s modestly proportioned long roof from zero to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds. Yow.



This initial batch of M parts doesn’t seem to do anything for the car’s performance; the company’s claiming the aerodynamic accessories afford an “even sportier drive response” but I’m going to go ahead and posit any improvements you’ll feel on your favorite backroad are probably psychosomatic.

But. Whatever. This thing looks great.

