Here's The First Teaser Trailer For Fast 9

Screenshot: MovieClips Trailers

“Fatherhood m eans y ou c an’t l ive l ife a q uarter m ile a t a t ime a nymore,” and boy howdy is THAT true. I wish I came up with that , as it seems like I’m making fun of the trailer for the next Fast & Furious movie, seemingly titled The Fast Saga. But no, it’s just a line from Dom Toretto in the trailer for the trailer for the movie.

Dom and Letty are parents now! Things have changed! Their kid is named Brian, like Brian O’Connor, the on-again, off-again fed played by Paul Walker before his death in real life.

Advertisement

Dom is busy doing dad stuff, like getting Bria n to hand him tools while he fixes a tractor, and Letty is doing mom stuff, like giving Bria n a necklace to protect him instead of, I don’t know, going into witness protection.

I didn’t see the 7th nor 8th movie in the series, but I did regret sitting through all of Hobbs & Shaw. I will also be watching the full trailer when it debuts this Friday before deciding if I should catch up on these movies, or play “See You Again” as I say goodbye to this franchise forever.