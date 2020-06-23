Here's Some Pictures Of Cars That Will Make Your Brain Hurt

I’m going to be honest with you: for a variety of reasons, I’m only running on about three hours of sleep. Maybe that’s why this seemed like a good idea. It’s just swapping badges on cars, but it’s remarkable just how hard these are too look at, how much and how deeply they mess with your brain.

Do they hurt, a little bit? Maybe? If so, I’m sorry, but once I started, I couldn’t stop.

It’s interesting that some of these are harder to look at than others; the Honda and Toyota really could almost work either way, but that Mercedes with the BMW badge just feels wrong. I think this says something about how our brains process cars in ways similar to how we process and identify faces, and when something’s off, we feel similar discomfort.

I’ll know more once I get this junkyard MRI machine working again! I just need to find some new gradient coils on Craigslist.