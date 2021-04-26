Here's How You Want To Go To The Great Beyond

QOTD

Here's How You Want To Go To The Great Beyond

lhodge
Lawrence Hodge
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s How You Want To Go To The Great Beyond
Image: Juan Barreto (Getty Images)

Death is inevitable. You can’t avoid it. You gotta go. But when you do go, you can make sure you go out in a memorable way. Especially if you’re a gearhead. From a classic car procession to JDM cars doing donuts, the sky is the limit for your last hurrah.

We asked readers how they wanted to cruise on into the afterlife. Here are their answers.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

Advertisement

2 / 8

Dodge Tomahawk

Dodge Tomahawk

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s How You Want To Go To The Great Beyond
Image: Stellantis Media Archives

Gotta be the Tomahawk for that last ride

Suggested by: NebreskaStig

Advertisement

3 / 8

Realities

Realities

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s How You Want To Go To The Great Beyond
Image: Stellantis Media

I rather fancy the fiery chariot bit, but having filled in all the forms to donate my body to a medical school I suspect that the reality might be a tad more prosaic.

Suggested by: nic

Advertisement

4 / 8

Spanish Hearse

Spanish Hearse

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s How You Want To Go To The Great Beyond
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Garland - Last Top Comment on Splinter

Advertisement

5 / 8

Pontiac Aztek

Pontiac Aztek

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s How You Want To Go To The Great Beyond
Image: GM Archives

Probably a still functioning Pontiac Aztek...so I die knowing I’ve taken at least one of the remaining monstrosities off the road and to hell with me, for the good of all mankind.

Suggested by: Barada_nikto_byotch

Advertisement

6 / 8

Burnouts And Ash Scattering

Burnouts And Ash Scattering

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s How You Want To Go To The Great Beyond
Image: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Jermy Benassi (Facebook)

Advertisement

7 / 8

MGB

MGB

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s How You Want To Go To The Great Beyond
Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Icouldntfindacleavername

Advertisement

8 / 8

Lawrence Hodge

Staff Writer at Jalopnik. Dad. Lover of all things with 4 wheels. Weird interest in buses.

DISCUSSION