Here's How You Want To Go To The Great Beyond

Image : Juan Barreto ( Getty Images )

Death is inevitable. You can’t avoid it . You gotta go. But when you do go, you can make sure you go out in a memorable way. Especially if you’re a gearhead. From a classic car procession to JDM cars doing donuts, the sky is the limit for your last hurrah.

We asked readers how they wanted to cruise on into the afterlife. Here are their answers.

