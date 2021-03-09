Here's How Toyota Will Silently Judge Wannabe GR Super Sport Buyers

Photo : Toyota

Toyota is on the brink of introducing its most ambitious performance road car ever, the GR Super Sport. As you’d suspect, the company won’t sell a production example of its upcoming endurance racer to just anybody. Toyota is going to need to know a little about you first.



To make sure these GR Super Sports end up in loving, Toyota-respecting homes, Toyota Gazoo Racing has created a survey for interested buyers to fill out. The survey is making the rounds on Reddit.

This isn’t an uncommon bit of customer research in the realm of extremely low-volume hypercars. Prestige marques like Ferrari, for example, have historically preferred to sell their most exclusive models to individuals who own other, equally rare cars from the same brand. And Ford made sure that GT buyers would properly represent the brand. It’s just a little weirder to see Toyota doing it.

Advertisement

The survey begins by asking owners to rank the 10 favorite “sport cars” in their collection before asking how much they drive these cars, which models they are planning to purchase in the future, and their interest and participation in motorsports.

Screenshot : Toyota

G/O Media may get a commission Save Up to 54% Get a 48-Pack of AA Batteries for Just $15, or AAA Batteries for $13

One of the more interesting sections is a pair of yes or no questions asking whether the respondent has ever owned a Toyota 2000GT or Lexus LFA. I find this one kind of funny because Toyota doesn’t have an extensive history of super limited-production, high-performance sports cars, so to measure a prospective client’s affinity for the brand, it has to ask whether they’ve ever bought the relatively recent LFA or... a coupe from the late ’60s. A very, very special coupe from the ’60s, mind you , but still — a 54-year-old car.

Toward the end, we get a multiple choice question asking what exactly it is about the GR Super Sport that might interest this prospective buyer. Is it “the ‘Roading-going hypercar’ concept for WEC Le Mans?” Or is it “Toyota’s attitude about ‘make sure that cars are fun for the next 100 years?’”



Advertisement

Screenshot : Toyota

I didn’t know Toyota had set a goal for itself to make exciting cars for the next century, though if this is really something the brand would like to do, I recommend it exports the GR Yaris to the United States as soon as possible. Or at least pulls the lid off whatever that Corolla hot hatch is supposed to be.

Advertisement

Ultimately, this survey is amusing to scroll through and offers a peek into what manufacturers really like to know about their richest customers. I won’t speak for Toyota, though if I were running this questionnaire, I would probably end it with a statement like, “We know you have many options to choose from in the category of homologated Le Mans hypercars, and we thank you for choosing the GR Super Sport.”