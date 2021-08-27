Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, where you can see it and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?



F1 is back! It’s been a tough old time without the open wheely bois around doing their zoom zooms. But now they’re back to make us all have a happy weekend. The zippy two-wheelers are out in full force, too! They’re popping off to Jolly Old England to pip pip and cheerio around Silverstone. OH! And the grrrrrrrr guys from NASCAR will be down in Florida for a good old fashioned wreck-em-up.

Friday

NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250

From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona, Florida

7:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

Super Formula Round 5 (Qualifying)

From Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan

10:25 PM on Red Bull TV

Saturday

Formula One Belgian Grand Prix (Qualifying)

From Spa Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

9 AM on ESPN

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400

From Daytona International Speedway, Daytona, Florida

7 PM on NBC

Super Formula Round 5 (Race)

From Twin Ring Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan

9:45 PM on Red Bull TV

Sunday

Formula One Belgian Grand Prix (Race)

From Spa Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium

9 AM on ESPN

Extreme E Arctic X Prix

From Kangerlussuaq, Greenland

6:30 PM on Fox Sports 1

MotoGP British Grand Prix

From Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Northamptonshire, United Kingdom

6:30 PM on NBC Sports Network

If you know anything we missed or have any great livestreams, let us know in the comments below. And tell everyone what you’ll be watching!

All times in Eastern time zone.





