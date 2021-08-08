IMSA has officially released the first version of its 2022 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule, and it signals a hopeful return to a sense of normalcy after two seasons disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s what you need to know.

A Return T o 12 Venues

For the past several years, IMSA has aimed to showcase its racing events at 12 different venues, which is what we’re getting in 2022. Of course, the goal is to see all these events run without a hitch, which would be a seriously welcome return to a sense of normalcy.

Two of those races are also designed to showcase GT racing specifically, so you won’t see prototypes running at Lime Rock or VIR.

An International Return

IMSA’s 2021 schedule has largely run uninterrupted with one large exception: the cancellation of the international event at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. Canada’s COVID-19 response has been to implement far more stringent restrictions than we’ve seen in the United States. That means border crossings alone would be difficult, let alone the consistent cancellation of large public gatherings in Canada.

Including Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on the schedule for 2022 signals a hell of a lot of hope, considering the fact that border restrictions are still in place.

What This M eans For Other Series

We haven’t seen full calendars for other series like IndyCar, but IMSA’s schedule can give us some hints about what to expect. IMSA traditionally partners with IndyCar during the Long Beach Grand Prix, which has returned to its traditional early April slot.

2022 IMSA Sc hedule