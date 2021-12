2021 has been a very long year, especially for motorsport fans. From IMSA’s Rolex 24 at Daytona in January to this past weekend’s controversial conclusion to the Formula 1 season in Abu Dhabi, it has been a hectic twelve months of competition.



That said, it would be completely understandable if you are failing to remember the sport’s most significant announcements for the upcoming new year and beyond . Let me remind you of some of them.