During last weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Garage 56 Camaro won the hearts of racing fans around the world. However, the format of the French endurance class meant that the broadcast mainly focused on front-runners for class victories. Fans largely had to rely on following the NASCAR stock car through onboard camera feeds. One fan decided to assemble all of the footage they could find of the beloved Camaro in action into a single video.



NASCAR Garage 56 in Race Footage Compilation

The YouTube channel The SuperSquad posted a 17-minute compilation video of the Garage 56 Camaro. The footage was largely sourced from broadcast and fan footage posted online. In all, the compilation gives a decent summary of the Camaro’s week in France through practice, qualifying and the race.

The Garage 56 team was proud of their accomplishment of completing the legendary race. Chad Knaus, Hendrick Motorsports’ Vice President of Competition and Garage 56 head, said in a release:

“I feel like we had already captured the trophy right when they dropped the green flag. The thing I’m most proud of is that this wasn’t really anybody but a few people’s full-time job. Everybody accepted this task as a passion project and something that they wanted to participate in. And when you get people like that put together, you can do anything.”

Garage 56 Driver Jimmie Johnson said, “The fan reception – whether it was at the parade, or on the cool-down lap just now. Even the corner marshals were going nuts. Everything was just incredible.” Johnson and Knaus won seven championships together as driver and crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series and even they know the enormity of what the Garage 56 program meant to undertake.