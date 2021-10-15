Too big/tall/heavy so it’s garbage on the road.

Most of them come with tires that would be pretty worthless on anything more than a gravel road (Yes I know with the right tires and some modifications it can be a legit off-roader, but they’re so expensive there’s probably 7 people who have ever taken theirs off road)

Interior is the most pathetic interior I’ve ever seen on a car with a 6 figure price tag

They have looked exactly the same for a zillion years

It’s basically like it like if someone said “Hey what if we took an escalade, gave it the street performance and interior space of a Wrangler, the off road utility of an Explorer and the price tag of 2-3 Ford Raptors”