Some people think that because something is expensive, that automatically makes it better, especially with cars. It’s subjective of course. One person’s car they dropped over six figures on is another persons rolling question mark.
We asked readers what were the worst expensive cars on sale. These were their answers.
Jaguar E-Pace
For the purpose of this thought exercise, I will say anything that costs more than the median household income in the United States is an “expensive car”. In 2019, the median wage in the US was just under $35k and there are a lot of bad cars that start over $35k, but I think the Jaguar E-Pace takes the cake. It’s a stubby, awkward little thing with a strange seating position and a shitty motor that sounds like crap. The interior isn’t nice, and the reliability is dirt. I would never recommend the E Pace to anybody who asks my opinion.
While the E-Pace is an “entry-level” luxury compact crossover, its more expensive than every single one of its competitors. Its MSRP is over $40,000 for the base model. And despite a near $10,000 difference between the base and top trim Sport model, both get powered by a 2.0-liter 296 horsepower I4.
Suggested by: NEBcruiser(now with FSD)
Karma Revero
I THINK the Karma Revero is still being sold - their website is still active (it’s the official luxury car of the LA Raiders I guess?) - and hoo boy, I can’t think of anything worse.
On the upside they do appear to have solved the problem of it gassing occupants when the range extender is running.
Despite essentially being a refreshed Fisker Karma with a new name, Karma still thinks people will pony up $144,000 for their EV.
Suggested by: Citric
Anything By Maserati
I’m going to go ahead and say any modern day Maserati. Don’t get me wrong, I love Maserati as a brand and I think the new MC20 is going to be a stellar vehicle (let’s exclude that one from this discussion for a minute since it’s just too new).
That said, can you think of a worse value for your money in the expensive luxury car game? No matter which modern day Maserati you buy, you are paying a lot of money, suffering massive depreciation, getting questionable reliability, and enjoying all the luxury features that are commonly found in most higher trim levels from economy brands. You’re not getting the fastest, the most comfortable, the most capable, or the most… anything really. The one thing I think Maserati still does “better than the rest” is the leather and exhaust notes.
Suggested by: featherlite
Tesla Model S Plaid
I get it, it’s fast, it’s got range, there’s no maintenance. But I do not understand how Tesla can sell a Plaid for as much money as it does with quality issues that are virtually unrivaled in the automotive space. That being said, I want one so so bad.
Suggested by: SurburbanCowPoke
BMW i8
My doctor bought a BMW i8. Hated it, told me it was uncomfortable and charging every night was a PIA.
Terminated the lease early and got a 6 Gran Coupe.
Here’s a reminder that the i8 started at just under $148,000. And while it is a plug in, it only got 18 miles of EV range.
Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I
Ford Expedition
By all accounts the Ford Expedition is a joke for costing as much as it does.
Fully loaded, an Expedition Max with nearly all options is actually more expsnsive than a base Lincoln Navigator. A base Navigator starts at $76,705 while a loaded Expedition Max is $82,480.
Suggested by: Brent Russell (Facebook)
Mercedes G-Wagon
Too big/tall/heavy so it’s garbage on the road.
Most of them come with tires that would be pretty worthless on anything more than a gravel road (Yes I know with the right tires and some modifications it can be a legit off-roader, but they’re so expensive there’s probably 7 people who have ever taken theirs off road)
Interior is the most pathetic interior I’ve ever seen on a car with a 6 figure price tag
They have looked exactly the same for a zillion years
It’s basically like it like if someone said “Hey what if we took an escalade, gave it the street performance and interior space of a Wrangler, the off road utility of an Explorer and the price tag of 2-3 Ford Raptors”
Suggested by: Kaiserserser
Range Rover
Range Rover has to be on the list, right? A friend of mine has one (one of the long ones). It’s a 2019. He says that it’ll pass anything on the road except a gas station and a mechanic. Constant warranty repairs. Things just fail. The non-warranty stuff is atrociously expensive to fix.
While a Range Rover can reach over six figures new, used ones may appeal to some. But they can turn out to be appealing headaches. New ones can breach $120,000 easily. Used versions of the current generation can be found with higher miles starting in the mid to high $30,000's.
Suggested by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
Mercedes Benz E Class
I rented a BASE 2018 E Class the last time I was in Florida, and the interior had held up about as well as an early 2000s Cobalt.
I was appalled at the creaky-ness of the trim and the terrible state of the fake leather. There was paint peeling off of switches on the drivers door. The 4 cylinder/trans combo was jerky and unrefined. It only had like 30k miles on it too. I realize that higher option variants of that car will be better and have nicer materials, but a base E Class is still like $60k new.
It is inexcusable to sell a car of that quality at that price.
A base E Class starts just over $54,000 for a bare bones version.
Suggested by: WasGTIthenGTOthenNOVAthenGTInowA4
Jeep Grand Wagoneer
$100,000+
6400 lbs
6.4L pushrod V8
10 mpg in the city if you’re lucky. Many real world tests are seeing single digit city MPGs.
Just my opinion, but they stayed a little too true to the original FSJ Grand Wagoneer in all the wrong ways.
The 2022 Grand Wagoneer will be the most expensive vehicle Jeep has ever sold. Fully loaded, a Grand Wagoneer tops $112,000.
