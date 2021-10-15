It seems inevitable that cars will get more and more expensive each year. In 2021, that rate of increase seems to have skyrocketed, spurred on by the never-ending chip shortage saga. As a result, the average new car price in the US has risen $5,000 in just nine months!
While we’re often encouraged to think that the newest and most expensive model is the best, that’s not always the case. And, I’m sure that with the rising price of many modest cars, there’s few who would argue that the ever-rising cost of cars is a good thing.
But when you enter the upper echelons of the car market, what kind of vehicles can you pick up, and are they all actually really good?
Records were broken this year when Rolls Royce unveiled the most expensive new car. The coach-built Rolls Royce Boat Tail was packed with all the trimmings required by your friendly neighborhood billionaire, so it subsequently felt a million miles away from any form of reality. Clearly something quite special, but can it be called a great car?
In contrast, a few years ago we uncovered the most expensive car for sale on Autotrader. And while there was probably a typo somewhere in the listing for an $8.7 million Mazda 3, if you did purchase it at that price, very few would argue against it becoming the worst expensive car.
One car style I never really got was when German marques like Mercedes and BMW began making coupe versions of their bulky SUVs. Cars like the Mercedes GLE Coupe were oddly proportioned, had an off weight distribution and just never really seemed to sit well with me.
So that’s what we want to uncover today, what is the worst expensive car you can find on sale today?
DISCUSSION
I’m going to go ahead and say any modern day Maserati. Don’t get me wrong, I love Maserati as a brand and I think the new MC20 is going to be a stellar vehicle (let’s exclude that one from this discussion for a minute since it’s just too new). That said, can you think of a worse value for your money in the expensive luxury car game? No matter which modern day Maserati you buy, you are paying a lot of money, suffering massive depreciation, getting questionable reliability, and enjoying all the luxury features that are commonly found in most higher trim levels from economy brands. You’re not getting the fastest, the most comfortable, the most capable, or the most… anything really. The one thing I think Maserati still does “better than the rest” is the leather and exhaust notes.