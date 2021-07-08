Here Are The Most Underrated Cars On Sale Today

Every time we drive this car we like it more and more. Photo : Raphael Orlove

Audi S5 power and faster than a Dodge Charger R/T (in GT trim) with a 10 year/100,000 mile warranty all while probably being cheaper to insure and repair than both. A liftback body with cargo room that rivals some small crossovers. A base engine that’s no slouch. But no one cares. That’s the Kia Stinger. It’s simultaneously one of the best performance buys and one of the most underrated cars on the market today. A little over 12,000 found homes last year. No one buys them. In some places you can land a killer deal on one. Please, people. Go out and buy one before Kia throws in the towel.



We asked readers what they thought were the most underrated cars on sale today. These were their answers.