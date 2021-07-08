Photo : Hyundai

There are cars that snag all of the headlines and popularity while others that languish in obscurity, despite being worth a look. What is the most underrated car on sale today?

I like to think of an underrated car as a car that’s good, but buyers either don’t see its true potential or it doesn’t get the popularity that other models do. Our office Slack discussion brought up many potential examples from the Kia Stinger and Nissan Leaf to the Toyota Avalon. But I don’t think a car like the Kia Stinger really fits here because that thing was all the rage when it came out.

Our Editor-In-Chief, Rory, voted the Hyundai Veloster N as the most underrated car on sale today. It actually makes a lot of sense!

Here’s a hot little hatch that’s so good that Road & Track bestowed the car with its Performance Car of the Year award. It beat out tough competition from the likes of the Nissan GT-R, Toyota Supra, Lotus Evora, Lamborghini Huracan Evo and more to get that honor.

It’s a car that comes in an awesome shade of blue, makes 275 HP from a turbocharged inline-four, gets close to 30 mpg on the highway and costs just a smidge over $32,000. The Veloster N just hits all of the right notes.

And yet, Hyundai only sold 2,212 examples in 2019, tiny numbers compared to the competition.

Honorable mention goes to the Ford Transit Connect. This was a vehicle I never thought too much about. They seem to be favored by flower shops and delivery drivers in my area. But one reader, i86hotdogs, is often in the comments of posts showing off what his Transit Connect can do at RallyCross events. Forget flower deliveries, the Transit Connect is a rally car with the body of a van!

What is the most underrated car on sale today?



