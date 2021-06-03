Here Are The Easiest Car Repairs Everyone Puts Off

Image : Myke Waddy ( Fair Use

An oil change is probably one of the easiest car repairs most people can do. Newer cars have longer oil change intervals than old ones, so you don’t even need to do it all that often! I wish more people realized this, so they could stop getting taken for a ride on oil changes for $74.99 on a Civic every 3,000 miles.

Others end up putting them off until their oil light comes on, damaging the engine. I used to change my own b ut when you live in suburbia like I do and are subject to HOAs that love collecting fines, it’s hard to work on your vehicle without someone telling on you.

We asked readers what were the easiest car repairs people put off. These were their answers.