“Richard Burns’ 2001 WRC driver’s title followed by his death from brain cancer just four years later.

“It has all the elements – a soft-spoken but brilliantly talented underdog endures years of coming up just short (he was championship runner-up in 1999 and 2000) before putting together a remarkable title run, finally reaching the top of the mountain, and passing away far too young.

“Burnsie’s 2001 championship was unusual in that he only won a single event, when three other drivers (Colin McRae, Tommi Makinen and Marcus Gronholm) each won three, but his intelligence, consistency and lack of retirements – despite a Subaru that was generally a little bit down on pace against some of his rivals – put him in position to take advantage when others faltered down the stretch. At Rally GB, the final event of the season, both McRae and Makinen DNF’d while Burns made the podium in third, making him champion by just two points. He was England’s first (and still only) World Rally Champion.

“After his championship year he moved to Peugeot, where he struggled with the car in his first year. The following season, in 2003, he put together another title challenge with no wins but seven podiums, and had a shot at a second championship heading into the final round of the year. While headed to Rally GB, he suddenly blacked out and was pulled from the event. The diagnosis was a malignant brain tumor. Petter Solberg won the rally and the driver’s championship with Burns’ old team, Subaru. Burnsie would never race in WRC again.

“His death on November 25, 2005 at age 34 was four years to the day after his 2001 WRC championship win.”