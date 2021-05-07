Here Are Some Toyota Corollas You Can Buy That Don't Cost $40,000

Photo : Craigslist

If you were under the impression that to buy a 1980s Toyota Corolla, you had to pay at least $40,000 I have either some very good or very bad news! It is not necessary, and there are, in fact, at least several Corollas for sale for less than this price.

If you are thinking, oh, certainly the Toyota Corolla that someone spent $40,000 on is an absolutely perfect example of a Corolla, something that would make a sacrificial red cow right there in front of the Tabernacle look blemished by comparison. Nope! This one on Bring A Trailer has 114,000 miles, visible rust, and has been repainted, as Japanese Nostalgic Car points out. While the presence of a $40,000 imperfect AE86 implies the possibility of a theoretically perfect AE86 for $50,000 or more, it is important for us to ground ourselves. Let us take a look at some other Corollas for sale that don’t cost as much as a new WRX STI.