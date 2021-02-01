Here Are Some Of The Best And Worst Early 2021 Ford Bronco Accessories

Ford is throwing its full weight behind accessorizing the new 2021 Ford Bronco to give the off-roader a leg up on its strongest competition, the Jeeps. Our friends at Bronco6G forum revealed a few accessories from the Bronco’s parts catalog, so let’s go through what’s hot and what’s not.

The base 2021 Ford Bronco is available with either a 2.3-liter inline four-cylinder EcoBoost or 2.7-liter V6 EcoBoost engine, a 7-speed manual (only with the 2.3-liter) or 10-speed automatic transmission, and a slew of graphics, trim options and packages. These already include soft-top, body-colored and contrast-colored hardtop, tube-frame and “donut” doors, wheels, and more. It was never going to stop there with the imminent promise of a full Ford parts catalog and, of course, the aftermarket.

Advertisement

Bronco6G got its hands on images of the Bronco catalog, as well as some pricing and availability information for many accessories from various companies including Ford, Bushwacker, Bestop, Lund and more. Some of them are obvious hits, and others I have serious questions about. Keep in mind, I have tested none of these in the real world — I am relying on taste.

Best: Bestop Full-Retractable Fastback Roof

G/O Media may get a commission Click Here To Save 40% on Mindful Masks From Onzie

Everybody hands up, we’re going over the edge. This would be fun if you actually had a squad to help dig you out of whatever situation you drive them into. And don’t worry, from inside, or standing next to the truck, you won’t see all that ugly hardware connection stuff on top. Hopefully.

Worst: Trail Armor by Lund

Advertisement

I fully understand the appeal of protecting the shiny bits on the corners of your Bronco that are likely to rub against foliage, rocks and the occasional parking lot shopping cart. However, having personally driven a $175,000 press car into a metal chain and lived to tell about it, I can confidently argue paint protection doesn’t have to look this rough.

I do not understand the appeal of this kit making the truck look like the cheapest-trim Bronco with plastic unpainted panels they don’t even sell in America. Wait, now that I write that... it seems kind of cool. But still, the car I scratched had clear protection, and it saved my ass and looked good. Anything more intensive than some sticks and I don’t think this protection will do much, anyway.

Advertisement

Best: Graphic Spare Tire Covers

Advertisement

I, for one, appreciate the visualized purposefulness of a vehicle-mounted spare wheel, like the one found on the Ford Bronco. Hopefully, you picked a good wheel design and can be proud to display it on the rear of the SUV you drive.

I also understand the benefits of protecting your spare tire, too. In that case, I think I’d have to recommend the Bronco 66 style above, as I simply don’t like any of the others. There’s also an all-black spare cover, but that’s boring.

Advertisement

Worst: Paying Money For These

Advertisement

Fashioning some nice and comfortable storage for your vehicle’s temporary part removal, like when you shun the doors or roof panels, should be one cheap weekend project away from saving you some good money on not buying these. Our own Bradley Brownell just wrapped his Nissan Leaf because he was bored. You can make some sacks for your roof panels.

Best: Coverking NVH Kit

Advertisement

I wanted to put this under the “worst” category because I was frustrated that a vehicle would be shipped to customers with the potential need for seemingly effortless improvement in Noise, Vibration and Harshness. Instead, that touch of quality control is offered as this unassuming piece of black headliner for an extra fee.

It’s ultimately offered under the “Best” category here because it will actually probably be worth the investment if it offers an improvement in NVH and you daily drive your (hardtop, two-door) Bronco on the road every day.

Advertisement

Worst: Air Design Parts Kit

Advertisement

This is the “tacked-on shit” kit, with a hood scoop that isn’t functional and door moldings, all of which are attached with body glue and tape. The only attractive aspect of this kit, to me, is the wheel arches, which resemble one of the available wheel arch designs offered by Ford itself.

Best: OE Fender Flares

Advertisement

With the previous statement on the Air Kit featuring a good fender flare, you could also just purchase a near-identical fender flare kit from Ford that looks simple and better than the other OE and Bushwacker choices.

Worst: Visco Map Graphics Kit

Advertisement

It would be ridiculous to suggest that Chrysler, Ram and Jeep have had a bit of a monopoly on the whole “map of a city” graphics thing for awhile, even branching over from trim options to features of special edition models. But still, it’s not something anybody should attempt to copy. Instead of this Bronco graphics option, I just would rather choose something else. There’s an available heritage graphics package that could look good on the right body color.

Best: 3D Racing Bronco Cover

Advertisement

The last thing I’ll highlight is a blanket to put over your Bronco so it can sleep each night. This cover features a printed image of the Ford Bronco R that competed in last year’s Baja 1000 race. I like the livery of that truck, I just wish the cover was printed all-over and made a little more effort. It’s still far better than the other cover option:

Advertisement

Head over to the Bronco6G forums to check out more of the available options and their details. I shared most of the options with images, but there’s still more to shop through if you’re interested.