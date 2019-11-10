Drive Free or Die.
Truck Yeah

Here Are Some Nice Pictures Of The Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Baja Boot

Max Finkel
Filed to:Baja Boot
1.6K
2
Save
Photo: Boyd Jaynes
Truck YeahThe trucks are good!
PrevNextView All

The Ford Bronco R we saw last monday is only one half of the return of the legend of Baja 1969 to Baja. The other half of the story is the Boot. The Baja Boot. Steve McQueen raced the original Boot back in the ‘60s and it actually beat the Bronco at Baja back in 1969. Now, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) has announced that a Boot will race again and they took some pictures to celebrate.

Of course, this isn’t the original Boot, which SCG owner James Glickenhaus bought back in 2010. It’s the new one. Just like SCG’s other cars, the Boot is designed to be street-legal as well as race-ready. It’s got a five-liter V8 in the middle and a monster 22 inches of suspension travel.

Advertisement
Photo: Boyd Jaynes

We’ve known about the project for a while now, but now we know that it’s officially going to Baja. In fact, they’re already out there pre-running the route now. So have a look at these pictures and get ready, because a new showdown between Bronco and Boot is coming.

Photo: Shai@H1 Media
Photo: Boyd Jaynes
Advertisement
Photo: Boyd Jaynes
Photo: Boyd Jaynes
Advertisement
Photo: Shai@H1 Media
Photo: Shai@H1 Media

Share This Story

More in Baja

Walking 'Contingency' Is My Favorite Part Of Watching Off-Road Races
Hell Yeah a Mahindra Roxor Is Going Racing
The Baja 1000 Broke Us

About the author

Max Finkel
Max Finkel

Max Finkel is a Weekend Contributor at Jalopnik.

TwitterPosts