Here Are Some Nice Pictures Of The Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Baja Boot

The Ford Bronco R we saw last monday is only one half of the return of the legend of Baja 1969 to Baja. The other half of the story is the Boot. The Baja Boot. Steve McQueen raced the original Boot back in the ‘60s and it actually beat the Bronco at Baja back in 1969. Now, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) has announced that a Boot will race again and they took some pictures to celebrate.

Of course, this isn’t the original Boot, which SCG owner James Glickenhaus bought back in 2010. It’s the new one. Just like SCG’s other cars, the Boot is designed to be street-legal as well as race-ready. It’s got a five-liter V8 in the middle and a monster 22 inches of suspension travel.

Photo : Boyd Jaynes

We’ve known about the project for a while now, but now we know that it’s officially going to Baja. In fact, they’re already out there pre-running the route now. So have a look at these pictures and get ready, because a new showdown between Bronco and Boot is coming.



Photo : Shai@H1 Media

Photo : Boyd Jaynes

Photo : Boyd Jaynes

Photo : Boyd Jaynes

Photo : Shai@H1 Media