As gas prices steadily climb, some buyers entering this super challenging car market are looking to reduce their fuel costs. One way to do so is to target a vehicle that is either hybrid, electric, or plug-in hybrid , but popular models have shot up in price. Here are some interesting options under $25,000 that can reduce your pain at the pump.

Most folks that are looking at hybrids, EVs, and plug-ins are already well aware of models like the Chevy Bolt, Nissan Leaf, and numerous offerings from brands like Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia such as the Insight, Clarity, Prius, RAV4 Hybrid, Ioniq, and Niro. Naturally, these models get snatched up quickly, and used car prices on these models are often dangerously close to the MSRP on a new model.

However, other brands did offer some electric, hybrid, and PHEV options over the years that fell off the radar of most buyers. N ow, they could provide an opportunity for consumers looking for a better value in the pre-owned market that will also reduce their fuel costs.