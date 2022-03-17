Morning, everyone! Welcome to today’s Gas Price Watch: Our daily post about your daily misery at the pump.

I’ve got some good-ish news! The average price of a gallon of regular gas has fallen back under $4.30. It’s now a staggering $4.29. While it isn’t the drastic drop you and I were hoping for, it is a move in the right direction.

There is not much news today in the world of gasoline. That being said, the price of oil does continue to tumble. Yesterday, President Biden weighed in on the issue on social media. You can read more about that here.

However, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Democrats will soon call on the leaders of big oil companies to testify about high prices, according to Politico.

What happened: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday his chamber would call big oil and gas executives to testify. He wants to know why the companies are enabling greater corporate stock buybacks rather than taking steps to cut the price of gas at the pump. “In the coming weeks, I expect that Congress will be calling on CEOs from the oil and gas companies to testify on the alarming spike in energy prices ... Over the past few days, oil prices have actually been decreasing but the price of gas at the pump has not,” Schumer said. He continued, “As Americans pay more at the pump, the biggest oil companies in America are making a killing.”

But anyway, let’s take a look at today’s biggest winners and losers in the world of gas prices.



Here is where you can find the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:



California - $5.70 Regular | $5.98 Mid | $6.11 Premium | $6.25 Diesel

Hawaii - $5.12 Regular | $5.29 Mid | $5.55 Premium | $5.36 Diesel

Nevada - $5.03 Regular | $5.24 Mid | $5.43 Premium | $5.21 Diesel

Washington - $4.73 Regular | $4.96 Mid | $5.14 Premium | $5.39 Diesel

Alaska - $4.72 Regular | $4.92 Mid | $5.08 Premium | $5.06 Diesel

Here is the lowest average price of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Kansas - $3.80 Regular | $4.08 Mid | $4.32 Premium | $4.64 Diesel

Missouri - $3.80 Regular | $4.09 Mid | $4.36 Premium | $4.71 Diesel

Oklahoma - $3.82 Regular | $4.12 Mid | $4.34 Premium | $4.69 Diesel

Arkansas - $3.86 Regular | $4.19 Mid | $4.49 Premium | $4.79 Diesel

Nebraska - $3.89 Regular | $3.98 Mid | $4.37 Premium | $4.68 Diesel

It’s the same story that it has been most other days – places where the price is low are going down, but places where the price is high are ticking upward.