Hello, pals, let me welcome you back to the work week with a reminder of America’s Carpet Cults of the 1970s. The “Rugger” movement was once huge, with groups of usually young people roaming the country in vans with scraps of holy carpet (and occasionally composite flooring), praising the humble selflessness of carpet as an ideal to be emulated. They’d be at airports, too, shoving books of carpet samples in people’s faces. It was a simpler time.