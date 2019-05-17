Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty)

This weekend marks one of the most beautiful times of the year: Indy 500 qualifying. On May 18th and 19th, ultra-fast open-wheel cars will be flying around the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway circuit seeking their quickest possible times. And we want to know what you think will happen.

There are currently 36 drivers entered and only 33 that can qualify—so who’s getting bumped? Who’s crashing? Who’s qualifying on the first row? Where is your favorite driver realistically going to place? Who’s going to be the biggest surprise?

I’m going to have to say that Kyle Kaiser, James Davison, and Pippa Mann aren’t going to be making it this year—the sad fate of one-offs and teams with little money. And I’m really feeling an Alexander Rossi surprise pole position. And I’m pegging Fernando Alonso for a solid mid-field qualifying, despite his recent Indy 500 disasters.

What have you got?