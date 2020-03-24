Drive Free or Die.
Subscribe
Drive Free or Die.
News

Geely Has Plans To Sell Cars Online And Deliver Keys By Drone So They Don't Have To Touch You Because Gross

Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Geely
GeelycoronavirusChina
18
Save
Illustration for article titled Geely Has Plans To Sell Cars Online And Deliver Keys By Drone So They Dont Have To Touch You Because Gross

If there’s one upside of this whole pandemic mess, it’s likely that there’s probably some intense germaphobes working for all these automakers that have long dreamed of plans like this, but never really felt they had a chance. Well, germaphobes, you win. Now we live in a world where a major carmaker is seriously planning on handing you your new car’s keys by flying them to you via a drone.

The company is China’s Geely, owners of Volvo and makers of that Coronovirus-ready SUV we wrote about a while back. Geely launched a “proprietary online sales system” back in February, and since that time has already sold about 10,000 vehicles via the system.

Advertisement

The system originally had buyers go to dealers to pick up their cars, but the revised system will deliver very-disinfected cars to people’s homes, and then give them the keys via drone, as this video shows:

What’s not clear is if this has actually been done in the real world yet; I’m a little skeptical, because their last-inch delivery solution seems a little flawed.

Advertisement

Once you get to this step:

Illustration for article titled Geely Has Plans To Sell Cars Online And Deliver Keys By Drone So They Dont Have To Touch You Because Gross
Advertisement

...how, exactly, are you supposed to get your keys out of the bag without pulling that drone down into your face? Is there some kind of quick release thing we can’t really see from here? Can’t the drones have a little remote-actuated gripper that can let go and drop the keys into the customer’s hand, or something?

I’m sure they’ll figure all this out, and Chinese-market customers can dart into their new Geely Icons and drive them places they really shouldn’t even be going to, and then not get out of the car at all, anyway.

Advertisement

Sounds great. Sign me up.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Get The Coronavirus Out Of Your Car

You All Hated The Honda Civic's Butt So Much Someone Fixed It For You

How To Win In A Dogfight: Stories From A Pilot Who Flew F-16s And MiGs

It Is Extremely Bleak For Auto Dealers Right Now