I always like super hard women rap, but getting into rap in the 2000s there was not a single Rolling Stone page that I passed over, blog I happened upon, whatever, that said, hey, why don’t you get Gangsta Boo’s 1998 debut album Enquiring Minds? It is hard as fuck, but also fun, and full of good tracks. What was I doing wrong?