Image: AP Images

Way back in 2013 while attending the first WEC race at the Circuit of the Americas, a representative of Michelin asked me what I thought of the electric racing series that was set to debut the following year, called Formula E.

At the time I was skeptical that any form of electric racing could ever be viable. Largely for the same reasons anyone is still skeptical of Formula E. The cars don’t make much noise, they don’t go very fast, and the races are too short. Thankfully the series has ditched the car swapping that so many people complained about, but it never really bothered me.

I watched the first season with those same skeptics eyes, and came away impressed with the level of competition and the high grade of driving talent the series had managed to attract. It wasn’t quite ready for prime time at the beginning, but five seasons later it’s matured into a proper racing series that I absolutely enjoy watching every race.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s always a clusterfuck, and at least one of the teams is going to screw up in a big way, but the basics are there. Unlike Formula One where you have a pretty good idea who is going to win before the weekend even starts, FE has a full roster of drivers that are capable of victory. The series promotes good racing over whatever “the circus” is.

Anyway, the series paid for a documentary to be made about the series, which seems a little “pat myself on the back” to me, but it actually looks pretty good. I’m sure series creator Alejandro Agag will make himself look like the hero of this storyline, and I’m sure the series’ faults will be downplayed a bit, but it might be fun to see some of the behind-the-scenes that led to the creation of FE.

The documentary, eye-rollingly called “And We Go Green” will make its public debut at Cannes Film Festival next week, but you can check out the trailer for it below. Some of the included driver interview clips are fun.