The 2023 Formula E calendar might not have been filled yet, but that hasn’t stopped the all-electric racing series from looking ahead to its 2024 season already. After months of speculation, Formula E has announced that its 10th season of on-track action will finally see the sport host a race in Tokyo.



Racing in Japan has been a long-held ambition for Formula E. The sport previously hosted demo runs with its all-electric racers in the country to try and drum up support for a race there, but logistical and legislative hurdles have gotten in the way.

But this year, rumors of a race in Tokyo seemed to ramp up a notch. And, during the 2022 New York E Prix, several drivers up and down the grid listed it as a dream location for the series.

Now, the race has come one step closer to reality after Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle and Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike met in Tokyo to sign a Memorandum of Understanding that aims to bring a race to the city. The agreement will see authorities in Japan work with Formula E organizers to bring a race to the Tokyo Big Sight area in 2024.



The location selected for the potential E Prix is the largest exhibition and conference center in Japan. To host the race, a temporary track will be assembled at the site, which is located in the Koto City region of Tokyo, away from the densely-populated city center.

In a statement shared by Formula E, Reigle said: “I am excited and honored to stand alongside Governor Koike and announce the collaborative partnership between Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Formula E.

“Together we will work to bring a Formula E race to the city in 2024 in support of the Zero Emission Tokyo commitment. Tokyo is an iconic world city, recognised as an innovator in consumer technology, a leader in the automotive industry and a global cultural trendsetter. Formula E is delighted to partner with Tokyo Metropolitan Government to establish the city as a reference in zero emissions initiatives.”

The move was also welcomed by the Nissan team, which is the only Japanese team currently on t he Formula E grid. Nissan was one of the first teams to commit to Formula E’s Gen 3 era, which will kick off when the new 200mph car hit the track at the start of season nine.



Tommaso Volpe, managing director of the Nissan Formula E Team, said: “We are very enthusiastic about this announcement from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Formula E. As the first Japanese automaker participating in the championship, we would be delighted to have an E-Prix in Tokyo in 2024.”