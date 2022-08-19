As the 2021-22 Formula E season comes to an end and a new season dawns, things are looking a little different. In addition to the introduction of the brand-new Gen3 cars, season nine will see six of the 12 teams sporting new, revamped, or slightly altered names. We’re here to help you keep them all straight.

In talking with my colleague Owen Bellwood this week, we realized that we were having a tough time remembering if one team was going through a total revamp, if it had just taken on a new sponsor, or if it was brand new. And if we were challenged, fans likely would be, too. In joking that I needed a flow chart to keep everything straight, an idea dawned:

For season nine, Formula E will move from 11 teams to 12 thanks to the addition of Team ABT. This isn’t the first time ABT has taken part in the series, but it is a revival of the tuning company’s participation after it previously ended its relationship with Audi. That’s our first big change.

Next comes a big one: Mercedes is leaving the sport, and its assets have been purchased by McLaren. We all knew McLaren was joining, since Zak Brown announced the team’s intention to compete in the Gen3 era back in December of 2021. The fact that it would buy out Championship-defender Mercedes, however, was a little bit surprising.

Maserati became another big-name manufacturer to buy a team when it announced its partnering with Venturi — but the rebranding has been pretty massive. Right now, the Venturi name seems to have disappeared, replaced by Maserati. Whether or not that sticks as the season nears, though, will remain to be seen, especially since the company has renewed its partnership with ROKiT.

In April of 2022, Nissan announced that it would take total control of the e.dams team, which was less a massive change so much as it was more complete control over a product it already largely owned.

And the final change is actually something of a swap: manufacturer DS has left Techeetah, instead partnering with Dragon Racing. That leaves Techeetah as just Techeetah, and the former Dragon/Penske team as DS Dragon Racing.

Thankfully, plenty of teams are also sticking by their previous names. Nio 333, Jaguar, Envision, Andretti, Mahindra, and Porsche will remain the same heading into season nine.