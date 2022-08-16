Longtime racer Susie Wolff has waved goodbye to her most recent role in racing. In July 2018, she accepted a position as team principal of the Venturi Formula E team before moving to CEO at the end of 2021. Now, in a series of posts, Wolff has announced that she’ll be leaving Venturi before the dawn of Formula E’s Gen3 era.

When Wolff took over at Venturi, things were fairly bleak within the team. It had been around since the inaugural 2014-15 season of the sport, but it was never a regular competitor for victory; a handful of podiums was all it had to its name. With Wolff in control, though, the team turned itself around. It was a legitimate Championship contender this year, often outperforming the Mercedes-Benz factory effort that was providing Venturi its engines. A second place overall, though, was a strong consolation.

Wolff announced her departure via Twitter thread:

As the most successful season in Venturi FE’s history comes to an end, so does my personal journey with the team and Formula E. I leave with immense pride in the solid foundations we have built together, as the team begins a new chapter with Maserati. When I joined Venturi FE, my goal was to build a team that was not just successful on track, but stood for a greater purpose. A racing family that celebrate diversity and championed inclusivity. While that journey still continues, I’m so proud of the progress we’ve made.

Little did I know four years ago the scale of the challenges we would face as a team. It was these tough moments that defined the resilience, faith and trust that we have built in each other: to come from racing at the back to consistently fighting for victories and titles. Thank you Gildo Pastor for your vision and belief in the team. Also Alejandro Agag and everyone in Formula E for four great seasons of racing. And finally, to my team Venturi FE, it was an honour to have led and represented such a talented and motivated group of people.

Where the team — and Wolff — go from here remains to be seen.