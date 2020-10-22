Ford Is Giving Away Two Awesome 2021 Ford Bronco Wildland Fire Rigs To First Responders

2021 Ford Bronco Photo : Ford

American outdoor outfitter Filson has partnered with Ford to donate a pair of custom 2021 Bronco Badlands trucks equipped with the Sasquatch package to firefighting crews. The Broncos are modeled after the first-generation U.S. Forest Service Broncos and are painted in the classic green of the Forest Service .

Our beloved Andrew Collins no longer works here, but we may have to credit him, at least a little bit, for helping this idea will its way into our world for real. He totally called it:

The f our-door Bronco + Filson Wildland Fire Rig concept builds on the regular Bronco’s available 270-horsepower Badlands trim with the Sasquatch package, which includes custom fender flares over 17-inch wheels with 35-inch tires, Bilstein monotube shocks, and front and rear locking differentials.

Outside, the customization starts with a full mobile fire skid kit, including a transport skid, fire hose, high-pressure water pump, chainsaw, high-lift jack, drip torch and two hard hats mounted in the rear cargo area with the main 50-gallon water tank. The Bronco’s custom nylon top can be opened, and is a made of a fireproof material similar to what’s used in Filson products.

The front bumper is a Ford Performance unit installed with a Warn Zeon winch, and the roof features a Rigid LED light bar on the Bronco’s stock mounting points. A custom roof rack holds a shovel, ax, water tanks and a Pulaski tool, which is a combination ax and adze. Ford notes the roof rack can can also support the weight of a firefighter.

Inside, the Wildland Fire Rig concept is fitted with custom Filson materials and fabrics, including black quilted seating and otter green duck canvas door and seat accents, with matching green accents on the center console and its grab handles.

From Ford’s press release:



﻿“The Filson and Bronco collaboration was a natural fit, given the deep histories both brands have with the U.S. Forest Service dating back to the midcentury, when crews relied on the Filson Cruiser jackets and first-generation Broncos to reach remote terrain and protect them in harsh conditions,” said Doug Thielen, director of marketing at Filson. “Our resilient materials and innovative product designs are the perfect complement for the rugged Bronco SUV, and honor wildland firefighters who risk it all to protect our forests and natural resources.”



The two new custom Broncos will be modeled after the vehicle you see in the photos and will be deployed “to support forest firefighting crews who protect communities and defend vital natural resources.” Both Filson and Ford will raise funds in support of the National Forest Foundation’s reforestation programs and to continue to promote fire prevention awareness.

The giveaway is part of Ford’s recently launched Bronco Wild Fund, which the automaker is using to promote sustainability and environmental preservation to its wide band of customers who are off-road enthusiasts.

You could go tearing up the countryside without a care in the world and be a huge asshole, or you could be cool and paint your Bronco Forest Service green and take the family out for some vitamin D to help clean up your favorite trail. I helped replant a burned forest once and learned all about beaver skeletons.

