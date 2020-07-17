The 2021 Ford Bronco Needed To Be Rendered As A U.S. Forest Service Vehicle

Photo : Ford , Illustration : Andrew P Collins

The U.S. Forest Service has a fleet of 4x4s it uses to buzz around America’s woods doing trail maintenance, fire prevention, Bigfoot hunting, and whatever else. These vehicles used to all be sprayed in this lovely green; that paint job on an American truck is iconic. I had to see how it’d look on the 2021 Ford Bronco.

Advertisement

You’ll have to forgive the somewhat primitive execution of my renders here. It’s Friday afternoon and we’re all tired, OK? But bizarrely, I’m still not bored of looking at the Bronco, and I know at least a handful of Jalopnik’s regular readers will appreciate the idea of a new one in U.S. Forest Service green.

That color, by the way, is sometimes referred to as “Federal Standard 595, color chip No. 14260.” Pantone Emerald is also pretty similar, and I also found a page referring to the color as 34350. I’m including those links to get you started, in case you found this blog trying to find the color to have it sprayed on your own rig.

Advertisement

If you’re really excited about this but don’t want to commit to a respray, you could give 3M’s Gloss Emerald Green vinyl a try. That’d be a fun way to make your new Bronco unique if you get tired of one of the factory colors.

I’d avoid putting “U.S. Forestry Service” markings on too though, as that might get you accused of trying to impersonate officials. It does look cool on the fender, where the Bronco’s trim emblem would go. Man, imagine how sweet this would be as a special edition?

The white roofed one with aftermarket wheels up top looks very retro. I tried it again with a black roof on an action shot, but the wheels here don’t really fit I don’t think.

Photo : Ford , Illustration : Andrew P Collins

Advertisement

The U.S. Forest Service green sprayed over a Black Diamond trim Bronco, with the black steel wheels and black top, is my personal favorite I think. This would be a logical pairing, too, as it seems to be the “more budget-friendly but still capable” model.

Photo : Ford , Illustration : Andrew P Collins

Advertisement

Man, shoot, I just got a little close to talking myself into getting one of these someday. That emerald wrap would look so mint!