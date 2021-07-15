Ford Has A New Scent For EV Drivers Who Miss The Smell Of Internal Combustion

According to a recent survey commissioned by Ford, twenty percent of drivers say the number one thing they’ll miss when moving to an electric vehicle is the smell of gasoline. First of all, that seems bonkers because gasoline smells horrible. But it gets worse, because nearly 70 percent of respondents claim they would miss the smell to some degree. Man, if I never smell gasoline again, it’ll be too soon. Anywa y, Ford has you gas-sniffing monsters hooked up because it just launched a new scent so you can smell like you rolled on the ground of your local Citgo, Mach-Eau GT.

“Judging by our survey findings, the sensory appeal of petrol cars is still something drivers are reluctant to give up. The Mach Eau fragrance is designed to give them a hint of that fuel-fragrance they still crave. It should linger long enough for the GT’s performance to make any other doubts vaporize too.”

Obviously this is a mid-summer joke, as Ford won’t actually be selling any of this fragrance. And while it’s all in good fun, I think it’s interesting to note just how strongly some people feel about the scent of dead dinosaurs. Listen, I like chemicals as much as the next guy, and somehow have convinced myself that Diet Coke tastes good, but the scent of gasoline? It’s repulsive. The only thing worse is diesel!

According to Ford’s survey high-test ranked as a more popular scent than wine or cheese! It ranked just barely behind the smell of new books, unequivocally one of the best smells in the world.

Rather than just smelling like gas, Ford says Mach-Eau fuses smokiness, a bit of rubber, and an “animal” element to not to the Mustang heritage of the Mach-E’s all-electric propulsion that inspired this scent. That’s even worse. Gas is bad, smoke is bad, rubber is bad, and whatever “animal” is, it can’t smell good. Have you smelled animals? Ooof. Keep all of this as far away from me as possible, please and thank you.

The one-off Mach-Eau bottle was created by fragrance consultants Olfiction. Associate Perfumer Pia Long apparently created this blend with Benzaldehyde to imitate the scent of car interiors, para-cresol to create the tire rubber smell, and a blend of blue ginger, lavender, geranium, and sandalwood to create a metallic, smoky, and rubbery hint.

Go smell some wine, people, I promise it smells better than a can of gas.