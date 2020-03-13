Ford Cancels The Bronco Press Preview Event Due To You Know Why

The COVID-19 Coronavirus, a virus genetically engineered by a consortium of HOA presidents dedicated to the total and complete destruction of fun on Earth, has claimed another victim: Ford’s press event to debut the new 2021 Ford Bronco. As of press time, Ford has not picked a new date for the event.

The event was going to be known as the Bronco Brand Immersion and would have included a comprehensive technical briefing. I bet we would have written all kinds of fascinating stories about it! But now, I guess we won’t.

Advertisement

If we hear an update as to when it may be rescheduled, we’ll let you know. Until then, the Bronco event, like everything else in the world, is on pause.

Good times.