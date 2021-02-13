Force Indy, IndyCar's Diversity-Focused USF2000 Team, Signs Myles Rowe As Driver

Photo : IndyCar

In December of 2020, IndyCar announced that its Road to Indy program would be bolstered by a new all-Black racing team designed to feed promising Black drivers, mechanics, and more into the top level of the series. Now, that team—called Force Indy—has signed its first driver: Myles Rowe.

When the initial announcement about Force Indy was made, Rowe was pegged as the driver expected to take the mantle as lead driver. He tested with the USF2000 team Cape Motorsports and was recommended for the position by Indy 500 winner and champion Will Power.

Rowe, a 20-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia, has been an incredibly promising prospect. He competed in the TAG Junior category in Superkarts USA, the World Karting Association, and the United States Pro Kart Series, winning the Procup Karting Championship in his first full season of racing back in 2012. Four years later, he was awarded two “Search for the Champion” grand prize championships and then won a race in the 2018 Lucas Oil Formula aCara Race Series.

His resumé isn’t massive yet, but he has a skill level on par with his fellow USF2000 competitors, most of whom are still working to break into motorsport and open-wheel competition full time.

“It’s a blessing for sure. I didn’t expect to get started in open-wheel in this way. It’s definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I’m very grateful for it,” Rowe said of the opportunity. “I’ve been working hard for this moment, with all of the practice I’ve put in since I was 12 years old. So, when the opportunity came forth, it was a relief, honestly.”

The first USF2000 race of 2021 will take place during the IndyCar race weekend at Barber Motorsports Park on April 15-18, 2021.