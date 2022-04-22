If you follow racing in any respect, you know the name Marshall Pruett, who has been covering motorsport as a journalist for years. Now, he’s been expanding his YouTube channel with great vintage racing and tech videos, and its the best way to relax this weekend.

Some of the videos are a little more modern but feature vintage cars, like the ones Pruett filmed at the vintage endurance racing exhibition that took place during IndyCar’s Long Beach Grand Prix weekend:

McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown hit the track behind the wheel of a 1989 Jaguar XJR, and Pruett has exclusive footage from an onboard GoPro. It’s a fascinating look at the interior of a decades-old racing machine and shows just how much has changed on the technology front.

If turquoise is more your color, then perhaps you’ll enjoy Pat Long’s onboard lap behind the wheel of a Porsche 962 prototype sponsored by one of motorsport’s biggest disasters, Leyton House:

Or if you’re feeling a little nostalgic for broadcasting of the good old days, you’ve got that, too. Dave Despain and David Hobbs host the hour-long recap of the 1991 12 Hours of Sebring, and the video is of incredible quality. The race was won by a Nissan GTP machine, and you’ll also get a ton of interviews with the winners of different classes:

If modern tech videos are more your style, Pruett will walk you through contemporary IndyCar concerns, like the PJ1 at Texas Motor Speedway or the setup structure at Meyer Shank Racing.

I’m also a big fan of old IndyCar interview clips, which are some of the very things that got me interested in IndyCar in the first place. This great clip of James Hinchcliffe busting into a Will Power interview is just one of those videos.

There’s no shortage of rad coming from Pruett’s channel, and the best way to get more is to subscribe and show you’re interested in what he’s working on. I know I am.