Florida Ten-Year-Old Steals Mom’s Car For 200-Mile Road Trip

What’s the naughtiest thing you did when you were younger? Did you sneak some whiskey from your parents’ liquor cabinet and replace it with apple juice, or were you more like the kind of kid that would run rampant through a farmer’s field of wheat? Or maybe you’re like this Florida duo, who stole their mom’s car and drove 200 miles before being stopped by the cops.



According to the New York Post, a ten-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister stole their mom’s car earlier this week and took it for a drive. Despite the kids being reported missing and the car being listed as stolen, the pair managed to cover more than 200 miles before they were stopped and questioned by police. The Post reports:

The siblings’ adventure ended when deputies from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office spotted a white sedan driving on I-75 in Alachua — near Gainesville — and pulled the car over around 3:50 a.m. Because the vehicle was stolen, deputies conducted a “high risk traffic stop.”

Officers on the scene were rightly “shocked” when they looked in the driver’s window to see a baby-faced driver looking up at them. However, the Post reports that both children surrendered without a fuss, and photos released by the authorities show them with their hands in the air as they climb out the stolen car.

You’ll be pleased to hear that despite their antics, the pair weren’t taken into custody by police, as their mother hasn’t pressed charges against them for driving off with her car. Instead, the Post reports that she drove the three-hour trip to pick the kids up from Alachua County.

On top of that, the Post reports that the kids managed to cover the 200 miles without causing any injury or damage to the roads around them, which I’m told is more than can be said for many fully-licensed drivers in Florida.