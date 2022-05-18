Fisker is attempting a huge expansion in a short amount of time. After announcing plans to make a four-door convertible with the longest range of any production EV (600 miles!), the company now says it will offer the cheapest all-electric SUV you can buy, starting in 2024. It’s called the PEAR — for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution. Yeah, I know.

The PEAR has been out there as a concept for awhile, though Fisker has not released any real images of the actual vehicle. (Also, apparently well over 1,000 people have put in reservations for the car, which they have never seen.) Recently, the company announced that this second model after the Ocean will have a targeted starting price of $29,900. Foxconn will build the SUV for Fisker at the Lordstown plant in Ohio; the automaker says it expects to build 250,000 PEARs a year when things are up and running. Lofty goals, for sure. We'll have to see.



If this all pans out, the PEAR will indeed be the cheapest all-electric SUV you can buy in the U.S. Right now, the most affordable EV utility vehicles on our market are the Hyundai Kona EV which starts at $34,000, the Chevy Bolt EUV which starts at $34,495, and the nearly pointless Mazda MX-30 at $33,470. Every other electric SUV or crossover is priced beyond $40,000.



Advertisement

Fisker has not yet released details regarding battery size or range, but the company says the PEAR will be a “revolutionary electric vehicle that won’t fit into any existing segment.” It’ll have new lighting tech and a wraparound front canopy that Fisker claims will enhance forward visibility. It’ll also ride on a platform shared with two other future Fisker vehicles that the company says will be introduced later. Reservations for the PEAR are open now.

