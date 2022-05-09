With one car set to begin production later this year, and a second model in the works, Fisker has teased details of its third electric vehicle. Codenamed the Ronin, the third Fisker EV will be an all-electric supercar, which the firm claims will have the “the longest range of a production EV.” Sounds ambitious.

When the final design breaks cover in summer 2023, Fisker says the sport grand tourer will be an all-electric convertible with four doors. It’ll have “extremely high levels of performance,” including a 0-60 mph time of “close to 2 seconds.”

After teasing the car last week, CEO Henrik Fisker took to Instagram to offer more details about the new car. He said the new car would target a range of “600 miles,” would be all-wheel drive and will be powered by three motors.

According to Fisker, the car has been developed with a focus on “range, performance, and overall driving experience.” And this sounds like a good place to start if you’re designing pretty much any type of car.

In a release, CEO Henrik Fisker said: “Project Ronin will be a showcase for our internal engineering, powertrain, and software capabilities.” The upcoming car will also feature “unique doors,” and a sustainably-minded interior that has been produced with vegan-friendly materials and a “new, advanced design direction.”

This all sounds very exciting, and the initial teaser image you see above shows promise. It’s got a few of the EV concept hallmarks, such as a futuristic headlight array and what look to be some pretty large, aerodynamic looking wheel rims.



It also looks to be drawing influences from the original Karma design, with its long swooping hood and a short cab towards the rear. Given Henrik Fisker’s track record, we could be on for another good-looking Fisker EV.

Fisker arrived on the scene in 2008 with the debut of the Karma hybrid supercar. The California-based startup was founded by designer Henrik Fisker and promised performance that would never hit the planet. Since then, the Karma has had a tumultuous time and Fisker himself has forged on with his vision for an electric future that included SUVs and crossovers.

In fact, its latest vehicle is the Ocean electric SUV and the company is preparing to launch the Pear all-electric crossover.

So, with the upcoming Ronin all-electric sport grand tourer, it looks as if Fisker could be returning to its roots of making boujee electric supercars. Which is a pivot I, personally, am all for.