Nearly eight years after Heinrich Fisher’s first company went bankrupt and five years after the founding of a second automotive company (Fisker founded Fisker Inc. just two years after Fisker Automotive went bankrupt) Fisker Inc. debuted its EV crossover the Ocean at the L.A. Autoshow.

Described as dynamic and driver-centric, the Ocean will come in three trims that span a broad range of price and EV range.



The most “affordable” model will be the Sport. Starting at $37,499, it’ll have 275 horsepower driven through the front wheels and stands as the entry to the Ocean lineup offering 250 miles of range.



Next up is the Ultra trim. It’ll start at $50,000 and come with a drastic jump in power and range: namely 540 hp and 340 miles of range.

Things get a bit weird at the top of the lineup. With a starting price of $68,999, the Extreme trim will be the ultimate Ocean. But with a $19,000 price increase over the Ultra trim, you only gain 10 horsepower and 10 miles of range for a total of 550 hp and 350 miles of range. That $19 grand must be wrapped up in features as yet unknown.



Fisker says the Ocean will be manufactured using sustainable materials. The whole interior is made from recycled items.



Designed to be the most sustainable SUV on Earth, the Fisker Ocean features a beautifully crafted vegan interior with ethically sourced, upcycled materials throughout. The eco-friendly cabin features high-grade upholstery, carpets, and interior details made from recycled plastic bottles, repurposed rubber waste, worn-out t-shirts, and abandoned fishing nets pulled from the ocean.

While the Ocean does have some intresting features, like its solar roof and Doggie Power Windows (yes that’s the real name) for dogs to poke their heads through, the interior also houses one of the most useless features I’ve ever seen highlighted on a vehicle.

Interior screens are all the rage in the industry right now. Almost like there’s some sort of screen measuring contest going on between companies. The Ocean doesnt disappoint. It has a huge 17.1-inch center infotainment display. Its standard position is vertically like a Mustang Mach-E’s. At the touch of a button, the screen will rotate horizontally and enter what the company calls “Hollywood Mode.” The purpose of this? To play games or watch movies while the vehicle is sitting parked. I don’t know about anyone else, but I worry about stuff like this failing.

Buyers will have to wait if they want to experience the Ocean and its gimmicks. The Ocean isn’t set to get to customers until November 2022.