If you placed a deposit to buy a bougie new electric SUV when it launched, you might think that meant you’re in line to get one as soon as it materializes. But this week, Fisker Ocean reservation holders discovered that they might need to cough up an extra $5,000 non-refundable deposit if they really do want to buy one of the EVs at launch.



The Ocean is the latest potentially real EV from startup Fisker. Unveiled in 2019, the $37,499 electric SUV was set to enter production in 2021. As with every EV startup, it faced delays, and now Fisker says it will begin building the Ocean at its Austrian factory in November this year.

Since its unveiling, Fisker has been collecting $250 deposits from anyone hoping to be first in line to buy an Ocean whenever it’s finally ready to hit the streets.

But before any of the reported 40,000 reservation holders can get their hand on the all-electric SUV, Fisker has written, asking reservation holders for more money. According to Electrek, the car maker has asked reservation holders for an additional $5,000 in a nonrefundable deposit for a “pre-order.”

The news came as Fisker launched a pre-order program for its limited-edition Fisker Ocean One vehicles. The firm said it would build 5,000 examples from November 2022, and each comes with “premium features” like 23-inch wheels, recycled carbon fiber inserts and a bespoke interior.



This limited-edition Fisker Ocean One model will cost $68,999.

But any reservation holder hoping to get their hands on one of these first-edition cars will be shocked to learn that this will involve throwing down even more money for a car that hasn’t yet begun production.

In an email sent to reservation holders and seen by Electrek, Fisker said:

“Only 5,000 Launch Edition Fisker Ocean Ones will be made. Fisker is inviting select groups of reservation holders to commit to securing their Fisker Ocean One by making a $5,000 non-refundable pre-order deposit. “Select Fisker Ocean One to confirm your choice of a Launch Edition Fisker Ocean One. Production starts in November 2022. Delivery timing will be dependent upon your pre-order date and delivery location. We expect all deliveries of the Fisker Ocean One to occur by end of September 2023. At this time, Fisker is only confirming pre-orders for the Launch Edition Fisker Ocean One.”

The move will be even more concerning for people hoping to get their hands on a base-level Fisker Ocean anytime soon. The entry level SUV was set to start at $37,499 and the firm said it would not raise prices for the 2022 and 2023 model years.



But, earlier this year it committed to focusing production on the pricier Fisker Ocean Ultra and Fisker Ocean Extreme models, once it has built all 5,000 launch edition models. The firm suggested that it may only begin production of the entry-level Ocean Sport in “modest volumes” in 2023, before production levels can increase the following year.