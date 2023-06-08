“How fast can it go?” is one of the oldest questions in car culture. The proliferation of electric vehicles has brought the common query into a new age. Sure, the instant torque provided by electric motors makes sub-3-second 0-to-60 mile per hour times absurdly common. But, what about top end? How fast can they go? Here are the fastest-production electric vehicles in the world.
13. Audi RS E-Tron GT: 155 mph
The Audi RS E-Tron GT has two electric motors that produce a combined 475 kilowatts (or 637 horsepower), but the car is electronically limited to 155 miles per hour.
12. Mercedes-AMG EQS: 155 mph
The twin-motor Mercedes-AMG EQS has a total power output of 649 horsepower, but owners can’t use the vehicle’s full potential. Just like the Audi RS E-Tron GT, the five-door liftback is also electronically limited to 155 miles per hour.
11. Porsche Taycan Turbo S: 161 mph
The two electric motors fitted to the Porsche Taycan Turbo S produce 750 horsepower. Again, the Taycan is electronically limited to 161 miles per hour.
10. Tesla Model X Plaid: 163 mph
The Tesla Model X Plaid produces a staggering 1,020 horsepower. The crossover SUV weighs an equally shocking 5,390 pounds. Understandably, the Model X Plaid is electronically limited to 163 mph.
9. Nio EP9: 194 mph
This is the point where we ditch the restrictions and push performance to its limits. The Nio EP9 has a top speed of 194 miles per hour. The car entered series production but is a track-only supercar. The limited-run car sold for $3.1 million and produces 1,341 horsepower.
8. Tesla Model S Plaid: 200 mph
The Tesla Model S Plaid can now reach 200 miles per hour thanks to a new performance package. The $15,000 upgrade features new carbon ceramic brakes and Goodyear Supercar 3R tires so the sedan can safely reach its unrestricted top speed and slow down.
7. Maserati GranTurismo Folgore: 202 mph
The newest iteration of the Maserati GranTurismo was unveiled alongside a comparable electric version. The Folgore’s three electric motors produce 750 horsepower and propel the car up to 202 miles per hour.
6. Lucid Air Sapphire: 205 mph
Lucid’s reply to the Tesla Model S Plaid is a truly terrifying machine. The Lucid Air Sapphire produces an unbelievable 1,200 horsepower, allowing the sedan to reach a top speed of 205 miles per hour.
5. Drako GTE: 206 mph
I still have to be convinced that Drako isn’t just manufacturing vaporwave, but the Drako GTE’s performance figures are impressive. The electric supercar has four motors with a combined output of 1,200 horsepower and can reach a top speed of 206 miles per hour.
4. Lotus Evija: 217 mph
Production of the Lotus Evija has been stalled for years, but it will certainly turn heads when it finally hits the streets. The 2,000-horsepower quad-motor Evija can reach a top speed of 217 miles per hour.
3. Pininfarina Battista: 222 mph
The first car built by the legendary Pininfarina design studio is beautifully crafted and also performs as well as it looks. The Pininfarina Battista has reached speeds up to 222 miles per hour on a test track.
2. Aspark Owl: 249 mph
The Aspark Owl is another long-gestating electric hypercar. The Japanese manufacturer has claimed its machine can reach a top speed of 249 miles per hour. Aspark is planning on building 50 Owl hypercars with an asking price of $2.6 million each.
1. Rimac Nevera: 258 mph
The Rimac Nevera went on a record-breaking spree earlier this year. The quad-motor Nevera shattered 23 world records in a single day. However, the 1,900-horsepower hypercar already held the record for the world’s fastest-production electric vehicle with a top speed of 258 miles per hour.