Everyone, everyone, quick, get your heads into something metallic! The woman in the Maverick—don’t look at her!—she’s attempting to use mind control on us. All of us! That fixed stare, the finger at the temple—I know what’s going on! I can feel it, it’s happening, no wait, my mind, please no wait yes oh no yes yes mistress I am at your command.
