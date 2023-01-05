Every Single New Car Coming Out in 2023

This year looks to be a pretty exciting year for new cars. While there are the usual crossovers and everyday vehicles, there are a good number of fun-to-drive cars and most importantly, EVs. So here’s a list of every new or updated vehicle coming in 2023 for all you car buyers out there.
2024 Acura Integra Type S
- On Sale: Summer 2023
- Pricing: TBD
- Engine: 2.0L 300+ HP turbocharged I4
Acura is answering the enthusiast’s call by giving us the Civic Type R, except its an Integra. And I don’t mind at all.
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale
- On Sale: Q1 2023
- Pricing: TBD
- Engine: PHEV; 177 HP I3 + 122 HP electric motor = 275 total system HP
After a bit of infighting, Alfa Romeo will be receiving a much needed third model in the form of the Tonale small crossover. It’ll be a plug-in hybrid, and Alfa says it’ll be capable of driving over 30 miles on electricity alone.
BMW 7 Series
- On Sale: At dealers now
- Pricing: $94,295 to $120,295 (includes destination)
- Engines: 3.0L turbocharged I6 with 375 HP; 4.4L twin-turbo V8 with 48V hybrid system with 544 HP; dual motor EV with a 258-HP front motor and a 313-HP rear motor for 536 total system HP
BMW redesigned the 7 Series for 2023 with love-it-or run-from-it styling. The bigger news is the availability of an all-new EV model called i7.
BMW X7
- On Sale: At dealers now
- Pricing: $78,945 to $104,095
- Engines: 3.0L 375-HP turbocharged I6; 4.4L 523-HP twin-turbo V8
BMW quickly redesigned the X7 for 2023, giving it the same front fascia as the 7 Series. Engine choices mirror the 7 Series as well save for the hybrid and EV setups. The X7 M760i will be the one to get with its 4.5 second 0-60 MPH time.
BMW XM
- On Sale: Early 2023
- Pricing: $159,995
- Engine: Hybrid setup with 4.4L 438-HP twin turbo V8 + 194-HP electric motor and 29.5 killowat-hour battery = 644 total system HP
BMW is very aware that not everyone will like the XM. The styling is polarizing. But it’s an impressive machine that BMW says is the first vehicle engineered by the brand’s M performance division to showcase a new generation of power and efficiency.
2023 BMW M2
- On Sale: April 2023
- Pricing: $63,195 (including $995 destination charge)
- Engine: 453-HP turbocharged I6
With looks that are actually growing on me, the new M2 will be available this spring. With its light weight and over 450 HP, BMW is estimating this pocket rocket will be able to hit 60 MPH in under four seconds.
Cadillac Celestiq
- On Sale: Late 2023
- Pricing: $300,000+
- Engine: 111 kWh-battery; 600 HP (est.)
Cadillac is attempting to be the standard of the world again with the Celestiq EV ultra-luxury sedan. Set to go into production at the end of the year, the Celestiq will be handbuilt at a facility specifically made for the Celestiq.
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- On Sale: At dealers
- Pricing: $106,395 to $122,595, but good luck finding it for anything close to that
- Engine: 5.5L 670-HP V8
Chevy is coming for the world’s best supercars with the Corvette Z06. GM engineers went to work on making a masterpiece of an engine. Its 5.5L V8 making nearly 700 HP makes it the most naturally aspirated V8 ever made.
2023 Chevrolet Colorado
- On Sale: Q1 2023
- Pricing: $30,695 to $57,590 (includes $1,495 destination)
- Engine: 2.7L turbocharged I4 with 237 to 310 HP
The Colorado received a much needed redesign for the 2023 model year. With a variety of cab configurations, trims and options, everyone from the lowly pool cleaning company to the guy that wants a off-road desert runner can choose what they want.
2024 Chevrolet Trax
- On Sale: Spring 2023
- Pricing: $21,495 to $24,995
- Engine: 1.2L 137-HP I3
The Trax received a major redesign for the 2024 model year, going from cute ute Hertz rental to something that people may actually want to buy.
2023 Dodge Hornet
- On Sale: At dealers (at least it should be; Dodge said it would go on sale at the end of 2022, but so far I’ve found just three in the entire country)
- Pricing: Starting under $30,000 (est.)
- Engine: 2.0L 265-HP turbocharged I4; plug in hybrid with 1.3L turbocharged I4 paired with 25-HP electric motor for 285 total system HP.
Despite Alfa Romeo’s objections, Dodge was able to get its own badge-engineered version of the Tonale called Hornet. The main difference between the two is engines. The Hornet comes with base turbocharged engine and gets the plug in hybrid setup as an option.
2023 Ferrari Purosangue
- On Sale: Sometime this year
- Pricing: $700,000+
- Engine: 6.5L 715-HP V12
The Ferrari Purosangue made its debut in the fall of 2022. But Ferrari has allegedly stopped taking orders for it already due to high demand. So it’s coming, but if you have the means, you probably won’t be able to get one.
2024 Ford Mustang
- On Sale: Summer 2023
- Pricing: TBD
- Engines: 2.3L 315-HP turbocharged I4; 5.0L 480- to 486-HP V8; 5.0L, 500-HP V8
The Mustang is all new for 2024, gaining a redesign that’s more evolution than revolutionary. While the engines are mostly carryover, they all come with a nice bump in power. The big news is the new Dark Horse trim which sits above the GT and gains a 500-horse version of the Coyote V8.
2023 GMC Sierra
- On Sale: Early 2023 (AT4 Spring 2023)
- Pricing: Starts around $40,000, per GMC
- Engine: 2.7L 310-HP turbocharged I4
GMC has given the Chevy Colorado’s cousin a redesign for 2023 as well. It further distances itself from its platform mate, with more upscale options and styling. Pricing is sure to reflect that upscale move as well.
2023 Honda Accord
- On Sale: Late January 2023
- Pricing: $28,390 to $38,985 (includes $1,095 destination charge)
- Engines: 1.5L 193-HP turbocharged I4; 2.0L I4 paired dual motor hybrid setup with 204 total system HP
While the Accord gains features and efficiency for its all-new generation, it loses its potent 252-HP turbocharged engine.
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6
- On Sale: Spring 2023
- Pricing: TBD
- Powertrain: 77.4 kWh battery with 225 t0 320 HP
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is the next striking model in Hyundai’s Ioniq EV lineup. While it looks like it would be a liftback sedan, the Ioniq 6 has a conventional trunk.
2024 Hyundai Kona
- On Sale: 2023
- Pricing: TBD
- Engines: Will be offered in gas, hybrid, and EV configurations
The Kona receives a major futuristic redesign for 2024. It’s a bigger vehicle in every way than the outgoing model, growing in both width and length. More details about the new Kona will come available later this year.
2024 Kia Seltos
- On Sale: Q1 2023
- Pricing: TBD
- Engines: 2.0L 146-HP I4; 1.5L 195-HP turbocharged I4
Kia’s smallest crossover gets refreshed for the new model year. Other than the updated styling, most changes are in new or updated features or exterior colors.
2023 Lexus RZ 450e
- On sale: Early 2033
- Pricing: TBD
- Powertrain: 71.4 kWh battery, 312 total system HP
Lexus gets its own version of the Toyobaru bZ4X/Solterra in 2023. Styling on the RZ is more subdued than its platform mates. The RZ almost comes across as some kind of alternate version of the RX.
2023 Lincoln Corsair
- On Sale: Early 2023
- Pricing: $38,600 to $53,385
- Engines: 2.0L 250-HP turbocharged I4; 2.5L 266-HP plug-in hybrid powertrain
Lincoln’s best-selling vehicle gets a redesign for 2023 that makes it look like a mini Aviator. While engines are largely carryover, the Corsair does gain new features.
2024 Maserati GranTurismo
- On Sale: Mid-2023
- Pricing: TBD
- Engines: 3.0L 490- to 550-HP twin turbo V6; EV with 92.5 kWh battery with three 402-HP electric motors for 760 total system HP
Maserati’s long running GranTurismo gets redesigned for 2024. While there’s a more powerful V6 engine in place of the V8, the big news is the Folgore EV.
2023 Maserati Grecale Folgore
- On Sale: Mid-2023
- Price: TBD
- Powertrain: 105 kWh battery with over 500 HP (est.)
Maserati’s compact crossover is set to debut its Folgore EV version sometime this year. Details on it are sparse, but Maserati is targeting over 500 HP from its powertrain setup and shooting for over 300 miles of range.
2024 Mazda CX-90
- On Sale: Mid-2023
- Pricing: TBD
- Engines: I6, plug-in hybrid
Mazda’s largest crossover is going to be all new when it debuted later this year. Not much is known about it, but we do know that it will come with a brand-new I6 engine along with plug-in hybrid variants.
2023 Mercedes EQE SUV
- On Sale: Early 2023
- Pricing: TBD
- Powertrain: 288 to 677 HP; battery size and power TBD
Mercedes drops the SUV version of its EQE EV sedan early in 2023. Buyers will be able to choose from the basic 288-HP version all the way up to the EQE53 AMG with 677 HP.
2023 Mercedes AMG EQE Sedan
- On Sale: Early 2023
- Pricing: $107,895
- Powertrain: 90.6 kWh battery with 617 to 677 HP
The performance version of the EQ EV sedan is set to drop in early 2023. Buyers can choose between the basic 617-HP version or option the AMG Dynamic Plus package for 677 HP.
2023 Mercedes AMG S 63 E Performance
- On Sale: Mid-2023
- Pricing: TBD
- Engine: 4.0L V8 paired with rear electric motor for 710 total system HP
The top dog performance version of the S Class sedan gets a huge bump in power for 2023. That power comes courtesy of a new hybrid powertrain setup that gives this thing heavy-duty pickup rivaling torque: 1,050 lb-ft.
2024 Mercedes AMG C63 S E Performance
- On Sale: Mid-2023
- Pricing: TBD
- Engine: 2.0L 469-HP turbocharged I4 paired with 201-HP front and 91-HP rear electric motor for 761 total system HP
The Mercedes AMG C63 S E Performance is a hell of a feat of performance engineering. The downside is that all those performance goodies make this thing weigh as much as a last-gen S63.
2024 Polestar 3
- On Sale: Mid-2023
- Pricing: $83,900
- Powertrain: Dual electric motors with 111 kWh battery pack with 482 HP; performance package ups HP to 509
Polestar’s third model is a crossover the brand expects to make up the bulk of its sales. It’ll do battle against Volvo’s own EX90 EV crossover.
2024 Subaru Impreza
- On Sale: Spring 2023
- Pricing: TBD
- Engines: 2.0L 152-HP boxer four; 2.5L 182-HP boxer four
Subaru is still trying its hand at small cars with the new 2024 Impreza. While there’s no STi this time around, Subaru gave enthusiasts a nod by giving the Impreza a performance RS trim. There’s no sedan this time around either; all Imprezas are hatch only.
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
- On Sale: TBD
- Pricing: TBD
- Engines: TBA
Subaru previewed the all new 2024 Crosstrek with an evolutionary design. It hasn’t released any details of the new model for the U.S market, but the JDM market is set to get a Crosstrek powered by an e-Boxer engine.
2023 Toyota Crown
- On Sale: Early 2023
- Pricing: $41,405 to $53,445 (includes $1,095 destination charge)
- Engines: Toyota Hybrid System2.5L I4 paired with two electric motors 236 total system HP; Hybrid Max 2.4L turbocharged I4 paired with two electric motors for 340 total system HP
The Crown makes its return to the U.S. market a half-century after it left it. It returns to our shores as a luxurious and rather interesting hybrid-powered lifted sedan.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
- On Sale: Mid to late 2023
- Pricing: TBD
- Engines: TBA
Toyota is releasing a three-row version of the Highlander in 2023. It’ll take its place in the Toyota lineup below the Sequoia but above the standard Highlander and other Toyota crossovers.
2024 Volkswagen ID.7
- On Sale: Q2 2023
- Pricing: TBD
- Powertrain: TBA
VW’s second EV model for the U.S. will be this sedan called ID.7. Looking like a blend of both a Passat and Jetta, not much is known about this new machine. VW plans to release more details closer to the ID.7's mid-2023 production date.
