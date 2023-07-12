Every Rear-Wheel Drive Car You Can Buy Under $50,000

It may seem like rear-wheel drive cars are being phased out in favor of all-wheel-drive and front-wheel drive, but there’s no need to panic about the death of RWD just yet. As it turns out, there are over two dozen pure rear-wheel drive cars (read: sedans and coupes) on the market right now for under $50,000, and plenty of them even come with a manual transmission!
So, we thought it would be a good time to take a look and see exactly what they were. There are some genuine surprises on here. Did you know you can still buy a Mercedes-Benz C-Class without all-wheel drive? How about an Infiniti Q50, or an electric Hyundai? All of them have rear-wheel drive options, and that really does bring a tear of joy to my eye.
Sure, a well set up front-wheel drive car is going to provide just as much as, if not more, fun than a rear-wheel drive car, and an all-wheel-drive car will probably be more sure footed, but what the fun in that? Cars should be fun, and what’s more fun than getting the tail to rotate? Exactly. Nothing is.
Anyway, let’s take a look at every rear-wheel drive car on sale today under $50,000.