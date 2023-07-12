Every Rear-Wheel Drive Car You Can Buy Under $50,000

It may seem like rear-wheel drive cars are being phased out in favor of all-wheel-drive and front-wheel drive, but there’s no need to panic about the death of RWD just yet. As it turns out, there are over two dozen pure rear-wheel drive cars (read: sedans and coupes) on the market right now for under $50,000, and plenty of them even come with a manual transmission!

So, we thought it would be a good time to take a look and see exactly what they were. There are some genuine surprises on here. Did you know you can still buy a Mercedes-Benz C-Class without all-wheel drive? How about an Infiniti Q50, or an electric Hyundai? All of them have rear- wheel drive options, and that really does bring a tear of joy to my eye.

Sure, a well set up front-wheel drive car is going to provide just as much as, if not more, fun than a rear-wheel drive car, and an all-wheel-drive car will probably be more sure footed, but what the fun in that? Car s should be fun, and what’s more fun than getting the tail to rotate? Exactly. Nothing is.

Anyway, let’s take a look at every rear-wheel drive car on sale today under $50,000.