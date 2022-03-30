I’m a huge baseball fan. In fact, you could probably say it’s my favorite sport. But, even I can admit when someone commits an act of cringe. That’s exactly what Major League Baseball did with this new Home Run Derby Ad. In fact, it’s so bad that not even a R34 Skyline GT-R can save it. If anything, it makes it worse. Let me explain.

MLB has a bit of an identity and outreach problem. Its viewership is going down as other sports like basketball and football continue to expand in popularity. So, what does MLB do? Make an ad that the kids will like! You know what kids like? Flat- brimmed hats, techno music and FLAMES. Do you know what they like more than anything? GT-Rs that would look more in place in an early Fast and Furious movie.

It just feels – I don’t know – sad. Look at the trunk full of baseballs. Why do that? Who is this for? The people who this is targeted at will absolutely just find it corny, and the people this isn’t targeted toward will be confused.

The ad is meant to promote MLB’s newest gimmick - Home Run Derby X. The rules and concept behind it are so mind numbingly stupid that I can’t be bothered to include them. If you really want to know what it’s all about, check this link.

But enough about the ad itself – what about the car? R34 GT-R’s famously are not legal to import to the U.S. yet because of the 25- year import law, and there are only a few ways to get them here legally. According to resident smart writer Steve – it’s either a MotoRex car, a Midnight Purple 1999 V-Spec that is wrapped in that terrible orange color or a 2002 M-Spec Nur. It could obviously be none of the above, but who is really to say?

I’m sure it’s an interesting story on how this ad came to be – but it really just feels like a lot of wasted effort for a package that just feels cringe, and there’s nothing worse than being cringe.

It’s really an impressive fete when one of the most famous Japanese vehicles ever produced can’t make me (the most targeted demographic as a car enthusiast/baseball fanatic who is 25) interested in watching Home Run X.