Enjoy This Ayrton Senna-Inspired Short About The Ultimate Driver's Honda

Photo : Toni Scott

I like Hondas. Unashamedly. And almost every Honda nut will agree that the original NSX is the king of all cars to bear the squared H (or round A, depending on your market). Hand-crafted by the best engineers at the company and developed in part by F1 driver Ayrton Senna himself, seems to be one of the few vehicles made where it’s completely safe to meet your heroes.



Sadly, Senna and I didn’t share any time on this Earth. I, an actual child, barely able to form words at all and yet miraculously here and blogging, was born too late, and he was gone too soon. All I have left to appreciate his legacy by is grainy replays of past F1 seasons, interviews with him from the 90s, and the car he helped shape and tune into what is for me the ultimate halo of my unattainable dream garage to gawk at.

Fortunately for all of us, there are many that share missing him, including many people more talented in the visual arts than I could dream of being. Robert Alblas is one of those artists. A videographer hailing from the Netherlands, his work has stunned me for years, and every time a car enthusiast friend and I hit Youtube for a night of automotive entertainment, his work is usually the first I show. His work is what I would consider my favorite parts of Petrolicious to be - fantastic audio, gorgeous shots, and no talking.

Advertisement

I take a lot of photos and have tried repeatedly to break into video production, assuming at least some of the skills are transferable, only to give up each time when the sheer investment of hours and equipment required become altogether too daunting. To see a demo video produced simply for the sake of showcasing a dream car and the man behind it with this level of absurd quality, planning, and effort is absolutely stunning.