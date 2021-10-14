On Thursday Ducati made another unexpected announcement. We knew that there was another Scrambler model coming, but what we didn’t know was that two were coming! One of them, the Scrambler Urban Motard, was pretty much what we expected. The other, the 1100 Tribute Pro, was a totally unexpected shout from the far corners of Italy. Don’t get me wrong, they’re both incredibly cool.

So here’s what we learned from the new Ducati drop. First of all, neither of these bikes is called “Land of Joy”. Again, we have no real understanding of what Land of Joy is, but it’s like a Ducati shorthand for the entire Scrambler range, I guess.

What’s the Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard?

Using the typical 803cc aircooled twin found in the rest of the Scrambler line, the Urban Motard delivers 73 horses and 48.5 lb-ft of torque, which is plenty for most riders. The point of this bike is to be good in the city anyway, and you don’t really want a ton of power for that job. This one is typified by 17 inch spoke wheels, a high front mudguard, a flat seat, and number plates. It’s a neat look.

I was really hoping for a Motard with more suspension here, something more akin to a Desert Sled on sticky tires, but it appears this isn’t quite that. It’s close, but no cigar. It’s damn cool looking, but it doesn’t have the full city curb-hopping part I was wishing for. Either way, I think I need to swing a leg over this and see if it’s something I actually need to put my money on.

Ducati now equips all Ducati and Scrambler models with cornering ABS, which is a really cool move.

The Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard will be available next spring with a starting MSRP of $11,695.

What’s the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro?

This model is the throwback that Ducati has been teasing for a few months now, but was still somehow a total surprise to see. With the larger 1079cc aircooled twin engine, the 1100 Tribute Pro delivers 86 horsepower and 66.5 lb-ft of torque, delivering great torque from even low RPMs. Unlike the lower tier models, the 1100 Tribute Pro gets ride modes and adjustable traction control in addition to cornering ABS.



The Tribute Pro features a few throwback style elements to keep this bike looking fresh while harkening back to the 1970s. First, you’ve got the color, which is Giallo Ocra, and looks incredible. Then there’s the brown seat with some nice stitching. And the piece de resistance is the old-school Giugiaro-designed era-appropriate logo. Toss in some black spoked wheels, and round rear-view mirrors, and you’ve got a nice homage bike without making it too vintage.

The bigger motor and more tech of the Pro will cost you a little more. This one will be available in March of 2022 with a starting price of $13,995.

There are still four new bikes to be launched by Ducati as this year goes on. The next one is almost sure to be the new Multistrada V4S Pikes Peak, so keep an eye out for that on October 28th.