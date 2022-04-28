Back in 2019 Ducati first showed off a graffiti liveried Hypermotard at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este to great fanfare. It was launched as a production bike with 1 00 examples built for worldwide consumption in June of 2020. Obviously those bikes sold out pretty quickly. Demand here in the U.S. was so high that Ducati decided it was worth doing another 1 00 examples just for us.

Outside of the wild livery and partially red wheels, the RVE doesn’t get much that the standard Hypermotard 950 already has. The base model 950 is powered by the same 114 horsepower twin engine, and weighs the same 388 pounds as the RVE. If you’re one of the lucky 100 to get an RVE you’ll get the Ducati EVO Quickshifter for just an extra $1500. Or, another way to look at it, the RVE gets everything that the SP gets, minus the Marchesini wheels and carbon fiber bodywork.

That said, the standard equipment on the Hypermotard is pretty stout as it is. There’s a 45mm Marzocchi fork paired with a Sachs monoshock for suspension duties. Braking is handled by Brembos front and rear. You also get updated IMU rider aides with traction control, wheelie control, and cornering ABS to keep everything under control.



Apparently the livery is applied in several layers of extremely thin decals, which makes it a pretty incredibly time intensive process. That helps explain why only 100 of these will be built, of course.

If you want one, you’re going to have to hurry. These will only be available to people who pre-order them, so you won’t be able to walk into a dealer and buy one off the showroom floor. You can order now at $15,695, and RVEs will begin rolling out to new owners sometime late next month. Here’s hoping dealers won’t be charging ridiculous markups on these bikes.