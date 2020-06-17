Ducati Is Really Proud Of These Stickers

2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Photo : Ducati

Ducati is only promising to build 100 Hypermotard 950 RVEs for North America, which is a shame because it looks cool as hell. Fortunately, there are more ’motards to go around. But only the RVEs will come with this wicked Graffiti livery.



Advertisement

Ducati’s Hypermotard bikes would be more commonly classified as “supermotos.” The super-fast description of a supermoto, in general, would be “dirt bike with street tires” but many machines in this category are a lot more refined than that. The concept, really, is that these bikes are versatile short-range performance machines optimized for thrashing.

2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Headlight Photo : Ducati 2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Decal Detail Photo : Ducati 2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RV E Rear Quarter Photo : Ducati 2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Wheel Photo : Ducati Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue 2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Side Photo : Ducati 1 / 5

Advertisement

On the simple end of the supermoto spectrum, you have bikes like the Suzuki DR-Z400SM, which really are basically just dirt bikes with mild tweaks for street use. The Hypermotard 950, however, is a 114 horsepower performance animal that happens to have the look and high clearance of an off-roader. The RVE specifically is the new hotness for today though, and as I mentioned, its main value proposition is its cosmetic treatment.



Per Ducati’s press release:

The Hypermotard 950 RVE is characterized by a livery called “Graffiti” that is inspired by street art. The bike builds on the success achieved in 2019, especially on social media, by the Hypermotard 950 Concept presented at the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Wanting to transfer the same manufacturing quality of the concept bike from which it derives to the production motorcycle, it was necessary in the painting phases to employ highly skilled labor, using very low thickness decals and a particularly long and complex process. The result is comparable to that of airbrushed bodywork.

G/O Media may get a commission Sport an Apple Watch Series 5 for $100 Less Apple Watch Series 5 Buy for $300 from Amazon

I feel like, as only 100 are built, Ducati could have actually just commissioned an airbrush artist for a few weeks of work. But this way is certainly going to be more consistent.

2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE On Track Photo : Ducati 2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Tank Photo : Ducati 2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RV E Wheel Photo : Ducati 2020 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE Tailpipes Photo : Ducati 1 / 4

Advertisement

A few functional accessories will come with the Hypermotard RVE spec as well:



The electronic package of the Hypermotard 950 RVE is enhanced by the Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up and Down EVO, which is added to the components already present in the standard version, namely Bosch Cornering ABS with Slide by Brake function (in setting 1), Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO.

Advertisement

The base model Hypermotard 950 lists for $13,395, and the top-performance SP model starts at $16,995 for 2020. This RVE falls between the two with a list price of $14,195.

Looks like a riot.